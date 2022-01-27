Lisa Guess to Represent Cradlepoint and Ericsson on FCC’s Technological Advisory Committee

Lisa Guess , senior vice president of solutions engineering for cloud technology company Cradlepoint , has been selected for membership by the Federal Communications Commission’s Technological Advisory Committee.

Guess will represent all of Ericsson , the Swedish telecommunications company that acquired Cradlepoint in 2020. Cradlepoint CEO George Mulhern announced the news in a LinkedIn post on Friday.

The Technological Advisory Committee is responsible for counseling the FCC on technical matters and is organized under the Federal Advisory Committee Act.

It’s made up of leaders in technological fields who assist the FCC in creating policies and growing new innovation pathways to support the tech economy.

Guess is an experienced engineer with over 30 years of experience. She began her career at Shell Oil and has held senior level positions at Nortel Networks, Brocade Communications and Atrica.

Prior to coming to Cradlepoint, she spent 10 years as vice president of systems engineering at Juniper Networks, where, among other tasks, she identified product gaps in order to create revenue opportunities.

At Cradlepoint she oversees the product development team and specializes in systems optimization. Her facility with team-building saw her exponentially expand the global sales development team. She has been with the company for over three and half years.