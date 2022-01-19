Google Cloud Taps Lynn Martin to Spearhead Digital Transformation as VP, North American Public Sector

Google Cloud has appointed Lynn Martin , a former executive at VMware , as vice president, North American Public Sector.

In her new role, Martin is expected to take the helm of federal, state and local government and education markets for Google Cloud, the company announced Wednesday.

Martin will report to Rob Enslin , president of Google Cloud and succeeds Mike Daniels in her position.

As Vice President of North American Public Sector Martin will introduce and implement digital transformation to various organizations nationally and internationally.

“Lynn’s leadership and experience will help serve our existing customers, such as the U.S. Navy, NOAA, the Air Force Research Laboratory, Dept. of Energy, and Defense Innovation Unit and grow our overall presence in the market,” said Enslin.

In a three decade career, her work alongside government, education and healthcare clients has seen Martin driving progress in the fields of cloud, mobility and security. She was named one of FedScoop’s “Top 50 Women in Tech” multiple years running.

At VMware, Martin was vice president of Government, Education and Healthcare and headed a staff of over 400 in her efforts to link new technologies to the public sector.

Martin has begun work with Google and says strategies in data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning tools have already made an impact. She reports to be eager to execute and expand the market value of Google Cloud solutions.

Earlier this month, January 2022, Google Cloud announced a $13 million contract with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to assist veterans’ use of health care services and data through the company’s tools and applications.

Going forward, Martin will likely act as a liaison in this deal and agreements like it.