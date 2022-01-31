GDIT Lands $518M Task Order to Aid U.S. Army Field Support Brigade Regions; President Amy Gilliland Quoted

General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) has been awarded a $518 million task order from the U.S. Army Communications Electronics Command to offer continuance services to Army Field Support Brigade regions.

Under the task order, the company will be responsible for logistics, sustainment and maintenance aid to U.S. and coalition forces, the Falls Church, Virginia-based business arm of General Dynamics said Monday.

GDIT President and five-time Wash 100 Award winner Amy Gilliland anticipates the program will draw efforts and resources from across General Dynamics.

Gilliland also says the company will be “focusing our collective hardware and software systems solutions on providing CECOM with an innovative and cost-effective approach to supporting the Warfighter’s mission.”

GDIT will be expected to provide C5ISR support, attend to equipment and maintain related operational needs. The contract will allow the company to grow its global impact in its work throughout the different AFSB regions.

The task order is a Worldwide Field Support mandate that was introduced in April 2021 as part of the Responsive Strategic Sourcing for Services Multiple Award, an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract.

The latter multiple award contract was first presented to a joint venture of General Dynamics subsidiaries, including General Dynamics Mission Systems, General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems and General Dynamics Land Systems.

Currently underway is GDIT’s work under a four-year, $136 million contract from the U.S. Navy to modernize and consolidate IT help desks. That contract is administered by the Naval Information Warfare Systems Demand.