DAF Chief Frank Kendall Presents 7 Imperatives to Maintain Air Force, Space Force Superiority

1 min read

Frank Kendall, Department of the Air Force secretary, recently outlined seven objectives he said the U.S. Air Force and Space Force should take to remain ahead of China and other modernizing rivals.

He told attendees of a Washington think tank-sponsored virtual fireside chat that the U.S. military should not assume that it is still as superior to adversaries as it was three decades ago, the Air Force said Wednesday.

According to him, the military must organize an order of battle for the space domain, form a joint all-domain command and control system, identify components for the Next Generation Air Dominance program that could operate as a unit and improve target acquisition processes.

The official added that mobile and agile bases, readiness and modernized global strike capabilities are also needed to address the current changing security environment.

“I’m trying to instill in the whole department a sense of urgency … these operational imperatives are the things we have to do to be successful and to have a successful deterrent,” shared Kendall.

