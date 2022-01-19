Executive Mosaic Reveals 2022 Wash100 Award Winners; CEO Jim Garrettson Quoted

Executive Mosaic has announced the inductees for the 2022 edition of its prestigious Wash100 Award , which recognizes the top 100 executives of consequence in the government contracting sector for their notable achievements and anticipated future impacts in the coming year.

The new roster of 2022 Wash100 Award recipients represents a distinguished group of individuals known for their ability to drive innovation in the federal landscape as policy initiatives, emerging technology and other critical developments continue to impact the sector.

“For our ninth consecutive year, Executive Mosaic has completed our exhaustive search, and qualification process through thousands of executives in government and GovCon, in order to produce the annual Wash100 list of the elite of the elite,” said Jim Garrettson , founder and CEO of Executive Mosaic and founder of the Wash100 Award.

“The intensive search for the exemplary executives is uniquely focused on a forward-looking assessment of performance leaders that will impact the market in the year ahead,” Garrettson added. “We stand proudly upon our previous years of executive leadership assessment and invite the GovCon community to visit Wash100.com to see our successful predictions of the nation’s key GovCon and government executives.”

Through this year’s selection process, Executive Mosaic gave specific consideration to executives who demonstrated significant impacts in the areas of adaptability, technology, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, supply chain, digital transformation and multidomain capability/support.

The winning executives chosen to receive the award this year are considered an essential component of the GovCon industry’s backbone, and these individuals are anticipated to ensure the future continuity and stability of the sector’s industry and government operations through the evolving challenges posed by the current pandemic lifecycle.

View the full list of 2022 Wash100 Award recipients at GovConWire.com , and visit Wash100.com to learn more about previous inductees and the history of the award.

Last year, Executive Mosaic received a record-breaking 36,000 submissions for the Wash100 Popular Vote , and the 2022 award season is expected to exceed previous submissions with the largest turnout of support in the award’s nine-year history.

GovCon Wire and ExecutiveBiz will feature in-depth profiles for each 2022 Wash100 Award winner daily, starting Jan. 24, to highlight each awardee’s notable accomplishments over the past year and set the stage for their future accomplishments.

Stay tuned for more news and information about Wash100 voting!