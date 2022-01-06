David Spirk: DOD Eyes Expanded Data Partnerships to Improve Military Operations

David Spirk, Department of Defense’s chief data officer and 2021 Wash100 Award recipient, has revealed plans of speeding up information flow for military operations through expanded data partnerships between his organization and U.S. allies, FCW reported Wednesday.

Spirk told reporters during a Defense Writers Group event that he has been calling on allied data organizations to join an existing international council of chief data officers and has been in talks with NATO for improved data management collaborations.

According to the official, proper data organization brought on by partnerships would enable information workflows from the tactical edge to decision-making board rooms that will help senior leaders keep up with the competition.

Gen. James Cartwright, a former vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, noted in a separate event that partnerships would allow allies to gather a diverse set of data he said U.S. adversaries do not possess.

Meanwhile, Ellen Lord, DOD’s former acquisition chief, pointed out in an Atlantic Council event that any expanded data alliance would first require an improved and interoperable National Technology Industrial Base.