Chinese Company Eyes Point-to-Point Travel for Reusable Space Plane

Space Transportation, a Chinese aerospace firm, is building a reusable winged rocket and space plane for rapid point-to-point transportation and space tourism, Space.com reported.

The company, also known as Beijing Lingkong Tianxing Technology, expects ground tests to occur in 2023 and the first flight the following year. The space plane is anticipated to perform a manned flight in 2025 and is targeted to carry out a global crewed space test flight by the end of the decade.

A video presentation on the company’s website shows a plane detaching from the wing powered by rockets following a vertical takeoff and continues its suborbital flight to its destination. Upon arrival to its destination, the plane will perform a vertical landing using three legs fielded from the rear.

In August, Space Transportation had secured $46.3 million in funds for its hypersonic vehicle. The company has been carrying out tests of its Tianxing 1 and Tianxing 2 vehicles but has disclosed limited details about the flight test activities.