Air Force Uses Cloud-Based System to Track All Logistics

The U.S. Air Force employs a modern cloud-based logistics system to track assets across active-duty, reserve and National Guard inventories.

The Integrated Logistics System – Supply or ILS-S, built on Amazon Web Services GovCloud, features 120 interface agreements to serve 18,000 end-users and more than 100,000 information consumers at 250 military installations, USAF said Sunday.

ILS-S encompasses ordering, storage, receipt, distribution, supply movement, tracking, account management, financial reporting and maintenance functions for assets including aircraft, missiles, engines and mobile technologies.

These 35 million assets tracked by ILS-S hold a cumulative value of $18 billion and are distributed across 1.7 million warehouse points.

The system’s features include automatic sourcing, Agile delivery, excess redistribution, mobility management, financial improvement and audit readiness.

“Our goal as a digital Air and Space Force is to continuously innovate not only ILS-S but all of our enterprise logistics systems by adopting new technologies that will amplify our mission readiness while driving down operational costs,” said Herbert Hunter, enterprise logistics portfolio manager at USAF’s Business and Enterprise Systems Directorate.