Westat Launches Westat CLS to Provide CRO Services for Commercial Clients; Nancy Dianis Quoted

Westat announced on Monday that the company has launched a new portal: Westat Commercial Life Sciences (Westat CLS) to provide direct access to the company’s clinical contract research organization (CRO) services and expertise for its biopharmaceutical industry clients.

“Westat has decades of experience to draw on as we continue to meet the commercial biotech/biopharma market’s needs,” notes Whitney Smith , Westat associate director. “To put the spotlight on our staff’s talents, the Our Team page provides one-click access to our technical leads, project managers, biostatisticians, epidemiologists, and more. These are the people who will work with our clients as an extension of their team—as trusted partners—and who are committed to moving projects forward.”

The site highlights five of the key areas of Westat’s expertise and provides case studies to illustrate the company’s work in vaccines, pediatric studies, rare and emerging diseases, oncology, and infectious diseases, which features a staff focused on customized attention and client confidentiality regarding client products and services.

“Westat is a long-established survey research company but we do much more, and we bring the same level of excellence to all areas of our work,” said Nancy Dianis , vice president and director of Westat’s Clinical Trials Practice. “One of the benefits of working with Westat is that we offer innovative solutions to fit each unique program. That’s what sets us apart from other CROs. And we continue to work with every client as if they are our only client.”