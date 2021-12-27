USS Gerald R. Ford Ship Receives Final Advanced Weapons Elevator Unit

USS Gerald R. Ford now has a full set of advanced weapons elevators following the 11th unit’s delivery on Dec. 22.

The carrier’s AWEs use electromagnetic motors and other various technologies to move ordnance to the flight deck with less manpower requirement, Naval Sea Systems Command said Thursday.

“The Navy-Industry teaming provided the opportunities for hundreds of craftsmen, technicians and engineers, working around the clock—through multiple underway and holiday periods—to get these advanced systems on line and operational,” said Rear Adm. James Downey, program executive officer for aircraft carriers at the Navy.

The team achieved this milestone within the aircraft carrier’s half-year planned incremental availability period at Huntington Ingalls Industries Newport News Shipbuilding’s Virginia-based facility.

Downey said the ship is on track to complete the PIA then move forward to sea trials and follow-on tasking.