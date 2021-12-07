Splunk CGO Teresa Carlson: Data Will Drive Innovation in the New Hybrid, Multi-Cloud World

Splunk released four reports on Tuesday providing key insights from technology experts across the federal landscape and key Splunk senior leaders detailing the importance of data in the future and the significant trends to watch in data security, cloud acceleration, ransomware and more.

“Technology continues to provide us with a unique ability to address many of the global economy’s challenges — and by leveraging the power of data, we can take immediate action to create solutions,” said Teresa Carlson , president and chief growth officer with Splunk and a six-time Wash100 Award winner.

More specifically, Splunk’s reports provided a look into executive and emerging technologies as well as data security, IT and observability and the public sector. Some valuable insights included a prediction that many companies will look towards M&A activity once they adjust to the challenges of the pandemic as well as developing a new approach to recruitment and edge computing in 2022.

Splunk’s results also expect ransomware to increase as the importance of cyber hygiene continues to work its way into the majority of organizations. The company anticipates that cloud acceleration has left some major gaps in the customer experience and public and private sector collaboration will be vital towards long-term success for both areas in the coming year.

To access the 2022 Splunk Predictions reports across Executive and Emerging Technologies, Data Security, IT and Observability, and Public Sector, please visit:

