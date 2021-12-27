Robins’ 4 JSTARS Aircraft Set for Fiscal 2022 Retirement

The U.S. Air Force has approved the divestment of four E-8 Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System aircraft at Robins Air Force Base in Georgia throughout the fiscal year 2022.

Airmen attached to the E-8 JSTARS fleet will be repurposed for new missions aligned with the future Air Force force design at Robins and other military bases as part of the changes, the Air Combat Command said Tuesday.

In addition, affected members of the Georgia Air National Guard will be retrained for roles involving battle management command and control and advanced battle management system family of systems at the Georgia facility.

Their movement relies upon the completion of relevant environmental planning in early fiscal 2023. Robins does not plan to reduce its manpower billets following the retirement of JSTARS.

The Northrop Grumman-manufactured aircraft has been providing airborne battle management, command and control, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities to the Air Force since its introduction in the 1990s.