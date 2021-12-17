PSC Elects Parsons CEO Carey Smith to 2022 Board Chair; CEO David Berteau Quoted

Professional Services Council (PSC) has elected Parsons President and CEO Carey Smith , a three-time Wash100 Award winner, to serve as chair for PSC’s board of directors for 2022.

“PSC is the collective voice of our industry and works tirelessly on behalf of its more than 400 members to advance the interests of our sector,” said Smith. “I’ve been personally engaged with PSC for decades and am honored to serve as Chair of this all-important organization in 2022 and to work with member companies in expanding the equities of our industry.”

In addition to Smith’s appointment, CEO of DLH Corporation Zach Parker has been appointed vice chair for PSC. Bill Vantine , president and CEO of Systems Planning and Analysis (SPA), will also assume the responsibilities as secretary of the board of directors.

As leaders of the Board’s Executive Committee, they will shape the agenda and governance for the association, working closely with PSC leadership and staff to accomplish the association’s goals and objectives. Smith, Parker, and Vantine were elected to their one-year terms at the Board of Directors meeting on December 16th.

“Our industry has faced many challenges during the last year, and PSC is grateful for the leadership during these uncertain times of outgoing PSC Board of Directors Chair Roger Krone of Leidos,” said PSC President and CEO David Berteau , two-time Wash100 Award winner.

“The next year will bring its own set of challenges, from budget uncertainty to the disruption to the workforce caused by COVID-19. With the experience and knowledge of Carey, Zach, and Bill, PSC will continue to address these challenges and serve our members and their government customers. I am grateful to these new officers for their leadership and willingness to serve.”