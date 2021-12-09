President Biden Issues Executive Order on Sustainability; Jennifer Granholm Quoted

President Biden has issued an executive order that directs the federal government to pursue sustainability and foster the use of clean energy across U.S. industries in support of national economy.

The EO directs agencies to transform how the government purchases, produces and manages electricity and related facilities into a cleaner, more sustainable manner, the White House said Wednesday.

The order aims to achieve a U.S. electricity sector free of carbon pollution by 2035 and economy-wide net-zero emissions by 2050.

Each agency will set priorities and annual progress goals in alignment with the EO, which seeks efforts related to energy and water efficiency, waste reduction, supply chain sustainability, sustainable procurement and other areas that support the environment.

These efforts will include policy reform, climate adaptation analyses and the creation of federal food policies that reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

“President Biden is leading by example and working on behalf of the American people to tackle the climate crisis and DOE is in full support of the administration’s whole-of-government strategy,” Jennifer Granholm, secretary of energy, said in a statement posted Wednesday.