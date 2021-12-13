NIST Seeks Comments on Project Draft for IPv6-Only Implementation

The National Institute of Standards and Technology’s National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence has drafted a project description for implementing a secure network that uses only Internet Protocol Version 6.

NIST said Thursday it seeks public feedback to further refine the project titled Secure IPv6-Only Implementation in the Enterprise.

The project aims to tackle the security, privacy and operational matters involved in implementing or transitioning to IPv6-only network infrastructure. This includes both fully new implementations and transitions from existing IPv4 infrastructure.

NIST intends to demonstrate tools that enable secure IPv6 implementation and develop practice guides based on the effort’s results.

Interested parties may submit feedback through Jan. 27th.