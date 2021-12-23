Navy-led Trident Warrior Exercise Runs 27 Technology Tests

Naval Information Warfare Systems Command gathered partners to conduct 27 technology tests in this year’s iteration of an annual large-scale information warfare exercise, DVIDS Hub reported Tuesday.

Trident Warrior 2021, the annual event’s 19th iteration, consisted of fleet experimentation activities conducted at shore-based facilities and aboard naval ships in Southern California.

Experimented technologies included the Cooperative Autonomous Systems for Standoff Maritime Inspection and Response (CASSMIR), which uses unmanned surface vehicles to help remotely operated vehicles perform reconnaissance in the water.

NAVWAR experimented with a USV and a tethered ROV to investigate, search and neutralize objects that simulated seabed mines at the Imperial Beach Mine Range.

The command will use the exercise’s results to inform a report scheduled for a January 2022 release. NAVWAR also hosted the TW22 mid planning conference from Nov. 10 to Dec. 6 in preparation for next year’s Trident Warrior exercise.

TW22 will take place between operating areas in Hawaii and Southern California during the larger Rim of the Pacific multinational exercise.