Maj. Gen. Davis Nominated Air Force Inspector General

President Biden has nominated Maj. Gen. Stephen Davis to serve as inspector general for the Department of the Air Force.

The Department of Defense said Friday Davis, who serves as director of global power programs in the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition, Technology and Logistics, is also in line to receive a promotion to the rank of lieutenant general.

In his current capacity, he oversees more than 150 domestic and international programs with a combined annual budget of approximately $22 billion. These include the Air Force’s Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile, E-4B National Airborne Operations Center and F-35 programs.

He joined the Air Force in 1989 as an undergraduate military training student at Vandenberg AF Base in California and later took on staff assignments at the Air Force Space Command, Air and Joint Staffs, U.S. Strategic Command and the National Nuclear Security Administration.