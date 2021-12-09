Lumen Technologies to Provide Network Services for Army Reserve Command; Zain Ahmed Quoted

Lumen Technologies has been awarded a potential 11-year, $23 million task order from the U.S. Army Reserve Command to support over 650 Army Reserve locations with Virtual Private Network services .

The communications and network services company said Thursday that the task order, awarded under the General Services Administration’s 15-year, $50 billion Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions contract vehicle, also covers remote access services in support of USARC’s missions.

“Our secure, high-speed networking services will help Army Reservists accomplish their mission wherever they are,” commented Zain Ahmed , senior vice president of Lumen’s public sector business.

Ahmed added, “Lumen is providing the Army Reserve with modern networking services, including remote access solutions, that enable them to conduct important operations that help keep America safe.”

Lumen Technologies provides services including adaptive networking, edge cloud, information technology modernization and security to government agency customers using its carrier-class fiber network.

The USARC task order covers a one-year initial term with 10 one-year options.

The recent award extends Lumen’s previous work with the USARC, following the company’s July 2021 win of a $52 million task order covering high-speed connectivity services.