President Biden Nominates Nuclear Physicist Marvin Adams to Oversee DOE Defense Programs

Marvin Adams, director of national laboratories mission support at the Texas A&M University System, has been nominated to serve as the Department of Energy’s deputy director for defense programs.

Adams formerly served as a physicist at DOE’s Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory and is now a member of the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology, the White House said Wednesday.

He also serves on the National Academies Committee on International Security and Arms Control and the stockpile assessment team within a group advising the U.S. Strategic Command.

The physicist, whose expertise has supported various national security studies, is also a nuclear engineering professor at Texas A&M University.