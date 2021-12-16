IRS Rewords Virtual Currency Query in Tax Form

The Internal Revenue Service has updated a question about cryptocurrency transactions in the agency’s official document for the 2021 tax season as more individuals are becoming interested in putting their money into such digital assets, CNBC reported Wednesday.

Shehan Chandrasekera, head of tax strategy at crypto portfolio monitoring tool provider CoinTracker, said the Form 1040 query for virtual currency investors included non-taxable holdings and the agency changed wording in the new paper to state only taxable transactions.

A May report by the Department of the Treasury stated that the crypto market capitalization hit $2 trillion and digital currencies pose tax evasion risk.

“Every year, there’s a new wave of people coming into crypto who think it’s not taxed,” Chandrasekera told CNBC.

Some industry representatives told House Financial Services Committee members at a meeting earlier this month that Congress should produce clearer and bespoke crypto regulations.

