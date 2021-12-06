IDEMIA NSS Adds Sandra Joyner Williams, Marg Schulenberg, Mike Ronayne to VP Executive Team; CEO Andrew Boyd Quoted

IDEMIA National Security Solutions , a subsidiary of the Reston, Virginia-based biometric and identity security services company, has named three new executives to its leadership team.

Sandra Joyner Williams joins the company as vice president of its Department of Defense and Intelligence Community operations, Marg Schulenberg has been elevated to vice president of security and business operations and Mike Ronayne will serve as vice president of federal civilian operations, NSS said Monday.

Andrew Boyd , CEO of IDEMIA NSS, welcomed the “distinguished individuals” and said of the newly appointed executives, “They bring an extremely robust knowledge base to the organization and will play a critical role in our growing success and deployment of secure identity and biometrics solutions.”

Williams joins IDEMIA NSS from Parsons Corporation, where she served as senior director of business development as well as growth and strategy account executive. She also previously held senior capture management roles at GDIT. In her new role as VP of DOD and IC operations, Williams will leverage her more than two decades of public sector experience to advance the company’s market expansion goals.

Schulenberg has been promoted from her previous position with NSS as the facility security officer. She will now spearhead the management of security operations, quality certification, contract support and procurement as VP of security and business operations. Schulenberg has 20 years of experience across multi-contract portfolio management and CMMI certification achievement and maintenance.

A nearly eight-year IDEMIA NSS veteran, Ronayne has been elevated from his previous role of senior director of identity solutions, where he oversaw profit and loss, business development and contract negotiations. As VP of federal civilian operations, Ronayne will be responsible for conducting cross-functional research and overseeing product development in support of the company’s customers.