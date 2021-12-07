Heidi Shyu: DOD Seeks Early Industry Engagement in Military Tech Design

Heidi Shyu, Department of Defense undersecretary for research and engineering, said collaboration with vendors should begin early in the product development cycle to align technology with specific military requirements, DOD News reported Monday.

She told an audience at the Reagan National Defense Forum that companies value early engagement with defense agencies but are discouraged by the cost of adapting a commercially available system for military applications.

“If we can work with them upfront early in the design stage, we can leverage their capability for a commercial product into the DOD,” added Shyu, a previous Wash100 Award inductee.

Shyu is scheduled to deliver an opening keynote address at the Potomac Officers Club’s 8th Annual Defense Research and Development Summit on Jan. 19th to give her insight and perspective into R&D priorities at the department.

