Gunnison’s CEO Gil Dussek on Achieving Success in Collaborative Digital Transformation

Gil Dussek , CEO of Gunnison Consulting Group , said close collaboration and communication are key to achieving rapid success in digital transformation initiatives across public and private sectors, regardless of access to resources.

“We’ve often conveyed to our teams that through working shoulder-to-shoulder with our customers, we can shift the mindset from ‘doing more with less’ to ‘doing more, without more and faster,’ which compels us to find creative ways to drive value creation with a similar amount of funding and in quicker increments,” Dussek told the Association for Corporate Growth’s Capital Style blog.

Dussek also shared the insights he gleaned from spearheading Gunnison’s acquisition of Global Solutions & Services Frameworks , or G2SF, which closed in Nov. of 2020.

“One of the major lessons learned included the fact that constant communication is paramount – not only between those involved in integration, but with all of Gunnison, both existing employees and the newly acquired entity,” said Dussek.

He added that robust and widespread messaging protocols help not only through the acquisition and integration processes, but also in ensuring that employees are thoroughly informed and unified in their collaborative efforts with each other and with their clients in the public and private sectors.

“When thinking about the combination of these new additions with longtime Gunnison leaders who played a material role in helping Gunnison achieve its initial growth phase, I’m extremely excited about our prospects for 2022 and beyond,” Dussek told ExecutiveBiz.