GSA Needs Market Info for Authentication Broker Service

The General Service Administration seeks market information for the creation of a federated authentication service.

GSA’s Technology Transformation Services (TTS) team requires a service that would authenticate users from multiple agencies to log into a federal website, GSA said Dec. 1st in a SAM.gov notice.

TTS’s Cloud.gov platform-as-a-service would onboard user agencies onto the site, which would employ an authentication broker to accommodate users.

GSA seeks an authentication broker that supports multiple federal agency identity providers and at the same time aligns with federal encryption and security standards.

If the authentication broker is a software-as-a-service, it must also comply with Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) and the Federal Information Security Management Act (FISMA) standards on a high or moderate level by the middle of 2022.

Interested parties may submit market information through Dec. 15th.