Gen. Nina Armagno: Space Force to Boost Tech Procurement Speed in 2022

Gen. Nina Armagno, director of staff at the U.S. Space Force headquarters, said the service plans to focus on accelerating technology procurement in 2022, National Defense Magazine reported Wednesday.

USSF, which turns two years old this Dec. 20th, will expand the coverage of its Space Warfighting Analysis Center (SWAC) to further engage with industry.

Armagno said at the Washington Space Business Roundtable’s webinar on Wednesday that SWAC held a strategic business fair in October. SWAC used the business fair to share its design ideas, threat intelligence and pursuits with industry partners.

Armagno said partnerships like the business fair could speed up how the Space Force procures technologies compared to the traditional approach.