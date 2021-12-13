FBI Names Ryan Young as Executive Assistant Director of Intell Branch

Ryan Young, an FBI official since 2001, has been promoted to executive assistant director (EAD) of the organization’s intelligence branch at its headquarters in Washington, D.C.

The FBI said Friday Young, most recently the intelligence branch’s assistant director, will lead its intelligence program and external partners with responsibility for its reconnaissance strategy, resources, policies and functions.

The newly appointed EAD previously led the Counterterrorism Division of the Los Angeles Field Office, the Intelligence Branch in the Dallas Field Office, the Director of Intelligence’s Strategic Technology Section and an interagency task force against the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant.

He also served as chief of internal policy in the FBI Headquarters’ Resources Planning Office, a supervisor in the Cuban Counterintelligence Squad and a special agent with the Miami Field Office.

Before joining the FBI, Young was a U.S. Air Force officer.