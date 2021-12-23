Executive Order to Implement 2.7% Average Federal Pay Raise for Civilian Employees

President Biden signed an executive order that will give federal civilian employees a pay increase of 2.2 percent and an additional locality pay adjustment of 0.5 percent, effective Jan. 1, Federal News Network reported Wednesday.

In August, the president announced plans to implement an average pay raise of 2.7 percent for General Schedule employees.

The move marks an increase from the 1 percent rise in federal pay that civilian personnel received in 2021. In 2020, General Schedule employees received a 3.2 percent salary increase.

Although Congress has included in its omnibus spending package a proposal to increase federal pay in recent years, it has yet to pass any spending measures for 2022, according to the report.