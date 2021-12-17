Emily Martin Named VP of Growth for Yorktown Systems Group; CEO Bryan Dyer Quoted

Yorktown Systems Group announced on Friday that the company has named Emily Martin as the vice president of Growth and will be responsible for marketing, corporate strategy and new business development.

“We are thrilled to welcome Emily Martin to the Yorktown team.” said Bryan Dyer, Yorktown president and CEO. “As our Vice President of Growth, she brings a wealth of experience as we continue to build our business development and capture resources to address the exciting array of opportunities on our horizon.”

Martin will bring 14 years in defense contracting. She is a dedicated business development professional with experience at both mid-size and large corporations, including CACI and Lockheed Martin and others.

She has supported multiple Department of Defense (DoD) organizations, all military service branches and several intelligence community customers and continues to provide a variety of services and solutions focused on national security and supporting the warfighter.

About Yorktown Systems Group

Yorktown is a professional services company providing a wide variety of customized solutions and capabilities including training support, language services, intelligence analysis, operational mission support, expert advisory services, cyber operations, modeling and simulation, and system engineering expertise to customers across the Armed Services, as well as the Departments of Defense and State.

Yorktown takes pride in our history and reputation of delivering quality results and helping our customers complete their missions. We trace our company heritage to the Battle of Yorktown, the last major battle of the Revolutionary War, from which we take our name. During the battle, the right resources were delivered to the right place at the right time, ultimately resulting in victory. From this, we derive our motto: “Your Mission. Our Strength.”