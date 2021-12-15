DOE Allots $54M to Fund Clean Energy Technology Projects

The Department of Energy (DOE) plans to invest $54 million in a funding opportunity for technologies that can help the U.S. achieve a clean energy economy. DOE said Monday that it will finance research and development projects that aim to produce commercialization plans for clean energy technologies.

Participants will get the opportunity to receive a maximum of $250,000 under the Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer programs. The department will also award follow-on funds valued at up to $1.6 million.

DOE’s Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy (EERE) seeks technologies with the potential to diversify sustainable material sources, update thermal energy storage for buildings, improve solar panel recyclability, boost hydropower generation, convert biomass into carbon-free fuels and support efficient hydrogen production.

The office will also finance efforts to commercialize DOE-made clean energy technologies. These include a hydrogen-contaminant detector designed for use in hydrogen refueling stations.

Interested parties may submit letters of intent through Jan. 3rd and full applications up to Feb. 22nd.