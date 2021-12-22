DHS Launches New Technology Solicitation for Small Businesses

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has opened a small business solicitation that seeks research proposals on 11 technology topics.

DHS said Tuesday its Small Business Innovation Research 22.1 solicitation calls for projects that apply artificial intelligence, push-to-talk, biological hazard detection and other modern technologies to homeland security.

“A strength of the DHS SBIR program is that each year we can partner with innovative small businesses from diverse backgrounds that specialize in a variety of technological interests that can help DHS execute its mission,” said Dusty Lang, director of the department’s SBIR Program.

Interested parties may submit proposals to sbir.dhs.gov through Jan. 19, 2022.

The solicitation’s specific topics are:

A Step Towards Agent Agnostic Detection of Biological Hazards

Automated Artificial Intelligence (AI) Distress Alerts and Monitoring

Broadband Push-to-Talk Interoperability Platform

Field Forward Detection Platform for High Consequence Toxins

From Port-Side to Pen-Side: Low-Cost Detection/Diagnostics for High-Consequence Transboundary or Nationally Reportable Animal Diseases, Particularly Those with Zoonotic Propensity

Mass Fatality Tracking System (MFTS)

Next Generation High-Performance, Low Cost, Semiconductor-Based Spectroscopic Personal Radiation Detectors (SPRDs)

Non-invasive and Real-time Detection of Counterfeit Microelectronics

Person-worn Detector for Aerosolized Chemical Threats

Rapidly Deployable Countermeasures at Protected Perimeters and Structures

Streamlined Airport Checkpoint Screening for Limited Mobility Passengers