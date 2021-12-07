DARPA Launches New AI Program to Advance Scientific Knowledge Extracting, Modeling

The Defense Advanced Research Project Agency (DARPA) has announced a new program aimed at developing artificial intelligence tools to automate knowledge extraction and modeling to support data-informed decision-making in various missions and scientific domains.

The Automating Scientific Knowledge Extraction and Modeling (ASKEM) program will build on the progress made in the first research opportunity under DARPA’s AI Exploration program that was intended to advance the development of scientific models, the Department of Defense’s research arm said Monday.

ASKEM serves as a broader AI program aimed at creating an ecosystem that would allow subject matter experts to streamline the process of knowledge discovery, model creation and simulation.

DARPA seeks to demonstrate the effectiveness of the tools developed from the program in several scientific domains, such as viral epidemics such as COVID-19 and to the causes and impacts of space weather.

The agency’s Information Innovation Office will hold a virtual proposers day on Dec. 8th to discuss the anticipated broad agency announcement for ASKEM.