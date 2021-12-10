Army Generals Discuss Future of Synthetic Training Environment at Inter-Service Training Conference

A panel of five U.S. Army generals recently talked about the use of live, virtual, constructive and gaming environments for future training of soldiers during the Inter-service/Industry Training, Simulation and Education Conference in Florida.

The Army said Wednesday the service leaders pointed to an interoperable and open architecture Synthetic Training Environment (STE) as a tool to support the modernization of soldier preparation.

Maj Gen. David Francis, commander of the Army Aviation Center of Excellence, noted that the STE should use a modular open systems architecture to enable STE to communicate with other systems within a joint force.

Brig. Gen. Jeth Rey, director of the Army Futures Command’s Network Cross Functional Team, added that the service should adopt cloud, artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities and standardize procedures to facilitate data movement across platforms.

“As we develop and field new capabilities to our Soldiers, we must strive to protect embedded training capability that can be used at home or to rehearse with while deployed,” said Brig. Gen. Larry Burris, the acting commandant of the Army Infantry School.

“What the STE will provide us and what you can help deliver is a natural persistent environment where we can do that every month,” added Brig. Gen Charles Lombardo, deputy commanding general of the Army’s Combined Arms Center-Training.

Brig. Gen. William Glaser, director of the STE Cross Functional Team, stressed that a future simulation technology should be easy to use so that military leaders could spend less time on planning exercises and focus more on conducting training sessions.