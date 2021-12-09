Adm. Christopher Grady Talks Joint Requirements Process, Weapons Systems at Senate Confirmation Hearing

Adm. Christopher Grady, the Biden administration’s pick to serve as vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said he would use threat-based analyses and data to help address parochialism and reform the joint requirements process once confirmed for the vice chair role, Defense News reported Wednesday.

“Strong leadership in the [Joint Requirements Oversight Council] and consultation with my colleagues on the panel has to ensure a very disciplined approach to that, so we don’t get that mission creep, which can be very parochial at times,” Grady, who serves as head of U.S. Fleet Forces Command, told Senate Armed Services Committee members during his confirmation hearing Wednesday.

He said weapons systems should leverage advances in artificial intelligence, software development and quantum computing.

“A very important element of any new system will be the ability to get past a hardware-oriented weapons system development to one that is software oriented, such that you can spin in new technologies in an app-based approach,” he noted.

Grady also fielded questions regarding nuclear triad modernization efforts and China’s advances in the field of hypersonic weapons.