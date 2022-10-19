Who Are the Maximus Inc. Leaders and Executives?

Maximus is the first company to provide management and technical services to the federal government. It primarily operates in the United States and is involved in international government projects. It provides transformative technology, services, and various other functions to help government agencies carry out their missions. Here’s a look at the Maximus Inc. leaders and executives who do their best to be the most trusted government services company worldwide.

About Maximus Inc.

Maximus is a leading provider of services for government-sponsored programs such as the Children’s Health Insurance Program, health insurance exchanges, Medicare, and Medicaid, as stated in the Affordable Care Act.

The company operates through three different segments, namely:

U.S. Services: appeals and assessments, program administration, consultation for U.S. state and local government programs (Medicaid, Affordable Care Act, and Children’s Health Insurance Program).

appeals and assessments, program administration, consultation for U.S. state and local government programs (Medicaid, Affordable Care Act, and Children’s Health Insurance Program). U.S. Federal Services: modernization of systems and IT infrastructure, consumer education, medical reviews, and technology solutions, e.g., system and software development and maintenance services, for U.S. federal civilian programs.

modernization of systems and IT infrastructure, consumer education, medical reviews, and technology solutions, e.g., system and software development and maintenance services, for U.S. federal civilian programs. Outside the U.S.: solutions for commercial and government customers beyond the U.S., e.g., health and disability assessments and services to job seekers and program administration for employment.

Recently, Maximus received a contract award from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) for Contact Center Operations (CCO) worth $6.6 billion. It is to continue supporting CMS’ contact center operations of services to over 75 million Americans inquiring about important details about Medicare benefits and programs under the Affordable Care Act.

History of Maximus Inc.

David Mastran, a Vietnamese veteran, founded Maximus Inc. in 1975. He served in the Air Force for seven years, in the Pentagon, and in the Department of Health, Education, and Welfare. He handled grants and contracts, which eventually led him to impose the discipline of social welfare programs.

The unavailability of a company aware of welfare programs to help with government efficiency led him to start a company of his own. He established Maximus with a mission to help the government serve its citizens, with the company’s name reflecting its mission of “maximizing” the government’s efficiency.

Where Is the Maximus Inc. Headquarters?

Maximus Inc.’s previous headquarters is in Reston, Virginia. In May 2022, it announced its relocation to Tysons, Virginia. The movement was to emphasize workforce flexibility (remote, hybrid, and on-site) since the start of the pandemic.

The new office offers cafes on all floors, recreational facilities (fitness center and recharge rooms), comfortable office equipment, and free snacks. Maximus still owned its previous headquarters building until Comstock purchased it in September 2022, utilizing the site for station development.

List of Maximus Inc. Leaders and Executives

Maximus Inc.’s executive team comprises industry executives, former government officials, IT specialists, and other professionals with relevant experience in the public sector.

Bruce Caswell, President and Chief Executive Officer

Bruce Caswell is Maximus’ Chief Executive Officer and President. He is responsible for looking after the company’s daily operations, ensuring the program operations are of the best quality, promoting the business’ organic growth, and helping governments navigate modernizations and policy reforms.

Mr. Caswell joined the company in 2004 as the President and General Manager of Health Services. In September 2022, he received a 2022 Wash100 Award for being one of the most renowned executives in the government contracting community, as presented by Executive Mosaic’s very own CEO Jim Garrettson.

Ilene Baylinson, General Manager of the U.S. Services Segment

Ilene Baylinson has been Maximus’ General Manager of the U.S. Services Segment since 2020. She is responsible for overseeing the Health and Human Services (H&H) financial and operational activities and securing and developing new businesses across Maximus’ health and human services portfolio.

Before this role, she was the General Manager of the U.S. Health Segment from 2015. She joined Maximus in 1991, bringing three decades of experience in program administration and management experience in H&H services. One of Ms. Baylinson’s notable contributions to the company was selling and implementing over $500 million in new COVID work.

David Casey, Senior Vice President of Government Relations and Business Development

David Casey is Maximus’s Senior Vice President of Government Relations and Business Development. He is responsible for connecting with international and national organizations across the government’s judicial, legislative, and executive branches and guiding policy implementation for improved outcomes and operational efficiencies. He joined Maximus in 1994.

David Francis, General Counsel

David Francis is Maximus’ General Counsel and Secretary. He looks after the company’s compliance team and global data privacy. Mr. Francis has over 30 years of legal experience and previously served as an in-house and law firm attorney. He joined Maximus in 1998.

John Lambeth, Chief Information Officer

John Lambeth has been the Chief Information Officer of Maximus since he joined the company in 2018. He is responsible for leading the Information Technology organization delivering innovative solutions globally and locally.

Under his leadership, his team moved the company’s transition to cloud-based systems and infrastructure during the pandemic. His team is also working on the company’s transformation to a go-to-market competitive portfolio through technology consulting and modernized services.

Michelle Link, Chief Human Resources Officer

Michelle Link has been Maximus’ Chief Human Resources Officer since she joined Maximus in 2020. Her experience in national and international organizations across healthcare, call centers, and government contracts makes her competent enough to continue the development of the company’s culture and support its growing business needs.

Ms. Link’s goal is to put employees first and continue serving those on the company’s front-line operations. Her recent notable achievement was creating a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion department.

David Mutryn, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

David Mutryn has been Maximus’ Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer since December 2021. He is responsible for leading the global finance team. Mr. Mutryn is a seasoned government contracting finance executive with knowledge across finance and accounting functions in publicly traded and private equity-owned firms.

Under his leadership, his team led two significant acquisitions in the company’s federal business in 2021, worth $1.8 billion combined. He joined the company in 2016 as a Senior Vice president and Corporate Controller and became the Senior Vice President of Finance in 2020.

Dr. Michael Weiner, Chief Medical Officer

Dr. Michael Weiner is Maximus’ Chief Medical Officer. He is responsible for supporting the improvement of Health and Human Services globally and overseeing the delivery and solution development of wellness, prevention, chronic disease, health assessments, case management, and more.

He is a board-certified physician and veteran who previously served as a Chief Medical Officer of the global Navy Expeditionary Combat Command. Mr. Weiner joined the company in July 2018.

Deborah Homewood, Managing Director of Australia

Deborah Wood joined Maximus in 2012 through its Australian subsidiary, MAX Solutions. She is the Managing Director of Australian Human Services and is responsible for managing all finance and business development activities and operations. She has a diverse career spanning multiple industries, such as telecommunications, medicine, and retail.

Gursel Mehmet, Managing Director of the Middle East and Asia

Gursel Mehmet joined Maximus in 2014. He is the Managing Director for the Middle East and Asia. He is responsible for delivering Maximus contracts, including those in Saudia Arabia, where the company is a top-performing provider of employment services. He brings two decades of experience in human services, recruitment and outsourcing markets. Mr.Mehmet joined Maximus in 2014.

Maximus Inc. Board of Directors

The Board of Directors of Maximus plays a vital role in navigating the company’s path forward, keeping close contact with the president and CEO, Bruce Caswell, and working with the management for the employees’ welfare.

Anne Altman

Bruce Caswell

John Haley

Jan Madsen

Richard Montoni

Gayathri Rajan

Raymond Ruddy

Michael Warren

Imparting Government Efficiency Across Borders

The world and global economy are changing rapidly, and the process of globalization has led to increased pressure on governments to become more efficient. Maximus has developed a unique approach to delivering excellence at a large scale through health care reform, welfare-to-work, and government-sponsored programs for governments worldwide. The company helps improve its efficiency, accountability, and performance by leveraging its operating segments to provide better services to citizens.