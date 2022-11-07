What Are the Top Maximus Government Contracts?

Maximus is a top federal government contractor and a trusted partner to government agencies in the technology and healthcare industries. With over 40 years of experience on the frontline, the company’s track record of excellence has earned them dozens of contract awards. Know the most notable Maximus government contracts here!

1. Medicare and Medicaid Services for Contact Center Operations, $6.6 Billion Contract

In September 2022, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services awarded a $6.6 billion contract award for a base period for transition plus nine, one-year option periods.

This contract enables Maximum to continue its support in the CMS’ contact center operations. The CMS mission is meant to help 75 million Americans access necessary information regarding their Medicare benefits and available insurance programs of the Affordable Care Act’s federal marketplace. Under the Contact Center Operations, Maximus has managed more than 35 million inquiries annually from customers in 1-800 Medicare, Health Insurance Marketplace, and other CMS programs.

2. GSA’s National COVID-19 Vaccination Hotline Assistance, $951 Million Contract

In May 2021, General Services Administration announced that Maximus received a potential $951 million contract award to aid a national hotline program held by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts. Maximus Federal received the sole-source contract from the GSA.

Under the contract, Maximus will also support the CDC-INFO national contact center and publication system for customers to receive public health information through email and phone. The performance start date was in April 2021, with a potential end date of February 2023.

3. Department of Education’s Student Debt Collection System, $848 Million Contract

In October 2013, the U.S. Department of Education (DOE) signed Maximus a contract award worth $848 million, to assist with the student debt collection system for its Office of Federal Student Aid. Maximus Federal Services is one of the companies that the DOE has relied upon when handling collection duties.

4. SEC’s Electronic Data Gathering Modernization, $323 Million Contract

In October 2021, Maximus received a 10-year, $323 million modernization contract award from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to modernize the Electronic Data Gathering, Analysis, and Retrieval System.

The company also provides enterprise information technology infrastructure, agile software development, cybersecurity services, digital transformation, and continued provision of EDGAR applications, maintenance, and ancillary system operations.

The IDIQ contract was mandatorily awarded to Maximus as it has recently acquired SEC’s long-term partner, Attain’s federal division, further validating work performed and accomplished mission objectives.

5. British Columbia Government’s Health Insurance Management, $264 Million Contract Renewal

In April 2005, the government selected Maximus BC Health Inc. after a competitive selection process that ran for over a year. The initial contract from 2005 has a 10-year deal worth 324 million. Maximus’ solid performance enabled it to clinch another five-year contract worth $264 million with an end date of March 2020.

The renewed contract included improvements and enhancements based on the Office of the Auditor General’s feedback with additional projects, including new BC Services Card deployment and PharmaNet modernization support.

Maximus handled Health Insurance BC (HIBC) responsibilities, including the following:

Taking over information technology and operations

Replacing outdated information systems

Improve business procedures and processes for a better public experience

Overseeing the registration of every health care provider in the province and the payment of pharmacy and medical claims.

Administering Medical Services Plan and PharmaCare services

6. IRS’s Information Technology Modernization and Support, Two Task Orders Worth $151 Million

In July 2021, Maximus secured two contracts with a combined worth of $151 million from the Internal Revenue Service, which was awarded on the GSA Alliant 2 contract vehicle.

The first contract was funded by the Office of the Chief Information Officer — a potential $76 million task order to deliver Masterfile System Programming Support Services. The company conducted various services for the IRS, such as implementing legislation of the American Recovery Plan and IRS employee training for filing seasons and current technology infrastructure.

The second award was a Development, Infrastructure, Security, and Modernization (DISM) task order worth $75 million, requiring Maximus to help the IRS with technology infrastructure, such as supporting large-scale cloud migration.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Does Maximus Do for the Government?

Maximus leverages its markets at local, state, and government levels to help protect citizens’ health, support families, stabilize the workforce, and improve government services.

Is Maximus a Government Company?

Maximus is a publicly traded and private sector company that provides services in several countries. It works by contracting with federal agencies to streamline its services and administer its government-related programs. The company is managed by a team of dedicated and talented Maximus leaders and executives.

Is Maximus Federal a Federal Contractor?

Maximus Federal services provide support for human-centered operations and technology infrastructure. It delivers end-to-end solutions and empowers government agencies to better serve the nation’s people, including:

Technology Consulting Services

Customer Services, Digitally Enabled

Future of Health and more

Its contracts include agency-specific indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (ID/IQ) contracts, government-wide acquisition contracts (GWACs), and GSA Schedules.