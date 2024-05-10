Vu Nguyen, CIO at the U.S. Department of Justice, Panel Speaker at the 2024 Cyber Summit

Vu Nguyen the Chief Information Officer at the United States Department of Justice (DoJ), will participate as a panel speaker at the upcoming 2024 Cyber Summit.

His comprehensive work in security operations and cyberthreat response will be paramount to the event’s discussions of the federal government’s present and future missions.

Get to know more about Vu Nguyen and his professional journey.

Vu Nguyen: Who is he?

Vu T. Nguyen is a seasoned industry veteran with over 20 years of experience working with the federal government. His skill set includes security operations, computer forensics, vulnerability management, and incident management.

Mr. Nguyen assumed the role of Chief Information Officer at the DoJ in September 2022 after serving as the Deputy CIO from 2019 to 2022. Concurrently, he is the department’s Cybersecurity Services Director.

In these roles, Vu Nguyen:

Led a team focused on updating and disseminating encryption training information

Helped in publishing a supply chain risk management plan that secures information and communications technology

Created a cloud strategy targeted at securing data and applications

Oversaw the DoJ’s move to a zero-trust architecture from a perimeter-based security structure

Led the development of zero-trust strategy implementation plans

Spearheaded the deployment of a streamlined identity provider

Managed the development of an endpoint detection and response solution to detect cybersecurity incidents efficiently

Director Nguyen graduated from George Mason University with a Bachelor of Science in Information Technology and a Master of Science in Telecommunications. He also completed his Master’s Certificate in Telecommunication Forensics and Security (TFAS) from the same university

Outside the Department of Justice, Vu Nguyen is a member of the Advisory Board of George Mason University – College of Engineering and Computing.

Vu Nguyen’s Professional and Leadership Background

Director Vu T. Nguyen has a decade of experience in cybersecurity, telecommunications, and homeland security. Before joining the U.S. Department of Justice, he took on various leadership roles at the Department of Homeland Security, Customs and Border Protection (CBP), and Citizenship and Immigration Services (CIS).

His former positions at the DHS include:

Director of Cybersecurity Operations , DHS, from February 2018 to November 2019

, DHS, from February 2018 to November 2019 Acting Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), CIS, from August 2017 to February 2018

(CISO), CIS, from August 2017 to February 2018 Director of FISMA Compliance and Metrics Division , DHS, from March 2016 to August 2017

, DHS, from March 2016 to August 2017 Chief of the DHS’s Enterprise Security Operations Center (ESOC) , DHS, from June 2014 to March 2016

, DHS, from June 2014 to March 2016 Branch Chief of the DHS’ Security Operations Center (SOC), CBP, from January 2012 to June 2014

Before joining the Department of Homeland Security, Vu Nguyen served as the Computer Incident Response and Advanced Cyber Threats Team Lead at the Department of Commerce from 2008 to 2012.

Mr. Nguyen also has experience in the private sector. He worked as a Senior Security Analyst at Global Network Systems from 2007 to 2008 and as an IT Security Analyst at the Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) from 2005 to 2007.

Why was Vu Nguyen chosen as a 2024 Cyber Summit panel speaker?

Vu Nguyen’s illustrious career in the government primed him to be a seminal force in shaping the future of the government’s cybersecurity landscape. His leadership and expertise have made him a key panel speaker at the upcoming 2024 Cyber Summit .

The DoJ CIO will participate in a panel titled “Improve Cyber Threat Response with Collaborative and Secure Information Sharing.” He will be joined by Sarah Nur, the Department of Treasury’s Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), and James Donlon, Oracle’s Director of Solutions Engineering.

About the 2024 Cyber Summit

The 2024 Cyber Summit is an annual event by the Potomac Officers Club. It is the 14th installment of the cybersecurity and cyber operations summits.

Attending the 2024 Cyber Summit will give valuable knowledge on relevant topics such as zero trust, supply chain security, cyber resilience, and securing information sharing.

Vu Nguyen on Promoting Cybersecurity to Bolster Network Protection

Vu Nguyen has promoted the government’s various cybersecurity initiatives. As Director of the Cybersecurity Service and Chief Information Officer, he is actively involved in the DOJ’s initiative to prioritize cybersecurity goals and integrate zero-trust architecture.

Director Nguyen noted that the DoJ is also deploying security strategies and overseeing the enhancement of the cloud environment and storage capabilities. This effort improves cloud infrastructure’s efficiency, asset management, and cyber hygiene.

“By focusing on improving asset management, we ensure that every digital component, from hardware to software, is accounted for and safeguarded through configuration and vulnerability management. At the end of the day, we cannot protect what we don’t know,” he said.

In turn, Vu Nguyen’s active participation in the DoJ’s goal of adopting stronger cybersecurity measures bolsters government contracting activities relevant to cyber environments.