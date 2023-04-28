Image by VideoFlow from Shutterstock.com

Information technology is a major contributor to the U.S. economy and other industries. As the government continues to embrace technology, so does the demand for IT companies. In 2022, the government’s IT spending trends mainly involved modernization efforts and infrastructure upgrades. Get to know the top federal IT government contractors in 2022 here.

1. Microsoft

Image by wichayada suwanachun from Shutterstock.com

Revenue: $198 billion

$198 billion Year founded: 1975

1975 Headquarters: Redmond, Washington

Redmond, Washington Founders: Bill Gates and Paul Allen

Microsoft is an international technology and software company known for its Microsoft Office Suite, Windows operating system, and Microsoft Edge web browser.

Microsoft’s public arm, Microsoft Federal, offers federal agencies digital transformation services for a more efficient and effective government. It offers diverse IT solutions, from information security and cloud to personal computing.

Microsoft Federal’s events help the government discover breakthroughs, services, and solutions for future tech and military missions.

In 2022, Microsoft was among the four companies selected for the Department of Defense’s$9 billion cloud computing contract. The task order required contractors to create a new cloud architecture, called the Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability, to provide cloud services across all classification levels and security domains to the Defense department.

2. Intel

Image by Alexander_Safonov from Shutterstock.com

Revenue: $63.1 billion

$63.1 billion Year founded: 1968

1968 Headquarters: Santa Clara, California

Santa Clara, California Founders: Robert Noyce and Gordon Moore

Intel is an American manufacturer of semiconductor computer circuits, founded in 1968. The company’s headquarters are in Santa Clara, with facilities in nine states and nine countries. It works with the government to adopt AI, maximize cloud and edge computing’s value, and improve end-to-end cybersecurity.

Intel’s major customers include NATO, the military, foreign military sales, fire department agencies, and the Department of Homeland Security.

Intel has a steady flow of federal contracts. The U.S. government invested $20 billion to construct Intel foundries, securing the continued production of semiconductor chips for the military.

3. IBM

Image by Sundry Photography from Shutterstock.com

Revenue: $60.5 billion

$60.5 billion Year founded: 1911

1911 Headquarters: Armonk, New York

Armonk, New York Founders: Herman Hollerith, Thomas Watson, Sr., and Charles Ranlett Flint

International Business Machines (IBM) is one of the largest technology companies in the world, known for its software and hardware products, computers, networking equipment, and servers. IBM’s services include cloud computing, AI, consulting, and business services.

The Computing-Tabulating-Recording (CTR) Company is the precursor of IBM. CTR was founded by Herman Hollerith in 1911 through the merger of three manufacturing businesses initiated by Charles Flint. Flint hired Thomas Watson Sr. in 1914 to run the company. Watson unified CTR and expanded the business reach overseas in the U.K., Germany, and Canada. In 1924, CTR was renamed with a more expansive name IBM.

IBM Consulting helps defense organizations create processes, leverage technology, and mitigate threats before they arise. IBM recently acquired Octo to better solve the federal government’s most difficult challenges through technology application and domain expertise.

In 2022, the Department of Defense contracted IBM Consulting to provide security services for the agency’s microelectronics supply chain in New York.

4. Oracle

Image by Sundry Photography from Shutterstock.com

Revenue: $42.4 billion

$42.4 billion Year founded: 1977

1977 Headquarters: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Founders: Larry Ellison, Bob Miner, and Ed Oates

Oracle is a Texas-based multinational IT service, consulting, computer, and cloud technology firm. Known as the world’s largest database management company, its major offerings are cloud applications, AI capabilities, and cloud infrastructure, helping businesses operate IT predictably and securely.

Oracle was founded as Software Development Laboratories by Bob Miner, Larry Ellison, and Ed Oates in 1977. Initially, they developed and marketed a program based on Codd’s data management theory. In 1979, they released Oracle, the earliest commercial relational database program to use Structured Query Language (SQL).

The U.S. Air Force first used Oracle for its program at the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. With the success of its flagship product, the company was officially renamed Oracle in 1982.

The U.S. Department of Defense, federal civilian agencies, and the Intelligence Community widely use Oracle Cloud to modernize and innovate mission outcomes. In December 2022, Oracle was among the four companies awarded a $9 billion IDIQ contract for the Defense Department’s Joint Warfighter Cloud Capability program to build and modernize its common commercial cloud.

5. General Dynamics Corp.

Image by EvrenKalinbacak from Shutterstock.com

Revenue: $39.4 billion

$39.4 billion Year founded: 1952

1952 Headquarters: Reston, Virginia, United States

Reston, Virginia, United States Founders: John Philip Holland and Isaac Rice

General Dynamics is an international global aerospace and defense company known for its Gulfstream business jets, combat vehicles, nuclear-powered submarines, and communication systems. The company operates in four segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Marine Systems, and Technologies for national security.

General Dynamics started when John Philip Holland founded Electric Boat Company in 1899. Holland’s journey in finding a market for his submarine was difficult because the U.S. Navy was not interested in the project. Isaac Rice financed Holland’s development of subsequent submarines in exchange for an interest in Electric Boat.

Today, General Dynamics is a leading defense contractor, with 60% of the company’s net sales coming from U.S. government contracts.

In May 2022, General Dynamics IT was one of the companies selected for the Defense Health Agency’s $10 billion contract to provide military medical research and development services and technologies for its R&D initiatives.

The General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) segment reported a revenue of $12.5 billion in 2022.

6. L3Harris Technologies

Image by JennLShoots from Shutterstock.com

Revenue: $17 billion

$17 billion Year founded: 2019

2019 Headquarters: Melbourne, Florida

Melbourne, Florida Founders: Charles and Alfred Harris

L3Harris Technologies is an American aerospace, defense, and information technology services provider that makes wireless equipment, C6ISR systems, avionics, and more. The company has three divisions: Integrated Mission Systems, Space & Airborne Systems, and Communication Systems.

L3Harris Technologies was formed by merging L3 Technologies and Harris Corporation in 2019. Harris Automatic Press is the parent company that started as an automatic press manufacturer in 1895, led the commercial printing press technology, and pioneered offset lithography.

L3Harris is a prime contractor supporting the Space Development Agency, Air Force, Space Force, and the Army’s missions.

In December 2022, L3Harris received an estimated $886 million contract from the U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command to provide datalink architecture, network design enhancements for aerial and ground-based communications, and lifecycle management support to the Army, the intelligence community, and the Defense Department.

7. Leidos Holdings Inc.

Image by DCStockPhotography from Shutterstock.com

Revenue: $14.4 billion

$14.4 billion Year founded: 1969

1969 Headquarters: Reston, Virginia

Reston, Virginia Founders: Charles and Alfred Harris

Leidos Holdings is a Virginia-based provider of engineering services and solutions for cybersecurity, maritime, data analytics, and enterprise IT. It mainly serves the engineering, health, and national security industries.

Leidos preserves the highest standards of integrity and ethical behavior, having been awarded the World’s Most Ethical Companies since 2018. Leidos’ CEO Roger Krone has been a Wash100 award winner since 2014.

In 1969, Robert Beyster started the parent company, SAIC. That same year, the U.S. government hired his firm to analyze nuclear weapon effects, pushing forward the company’s journey to becoming one of the largest federal government contractors today.

In September 2013, SAIC changed its name to Leidos as a government and information technology services provider, a spin-off company independent from SAIC.

In January 2022, the U.S. Army awarded Leidos an estimated $105 million contract to upgrade the military’s gunnery training simulation systems and enhance training weapons operated by its crews.

8. Peraton

Image from PR Newswire

Revenue: $7 billion

$7 billion Year founded: 2017

2017 Headquarters: Reston, Virginia

Peraton is a national security and technology company founded in 2017. The company serves multiple federal government agencies in space, cyber, defense, health, and homeland security. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, its applied research organization Peraton Labs is in Basking Ridge, New Jersey. Peraton subsidiaries are Perspecta, Peraton Labs, ViON Corporation, SOlers. and Strategic Resources.

The company was formed in 2017 when Veritas Capital acquired the Government Services business of Harris Corporation and renamed it Peraton. A trusted partner to government customers, this acquisition positioned Peraton as a leader in innovative solutions to respond better to the rapidly evolving challenges in national security.

Peraton has extensive experience serving the Defense Department, the intelligence community, and the military. In August 2022, the U.S. Department of Defense awarded Peraton an $850 million contract to provide agile analytic platforms and data management solutions.

9. Science Applications International Corp

Image from Mergr

Revenue: $7.4 billion

$7.4 billion Year founded: 1969

1969 Headquarters: Reston, Virginia

Reston, Virginia Founders: Robert Beyster

Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) is an American technology provider of consulting services and solutions for scientific, engineering, and technology applications. It is an independent spinoff company operating as a technical services business with expanded offerings to the Intelligence Community and civil agencies.

In 2022, the U.S. Army awarded SAIC an estimated $757 million contract to develop an IT enterprise management platform to replace old legacy systems and modernize the user experience.

10. CACI International

Image from CACI Official website

Revenue: $6.2 billion

$6.2 billion Year founded: 1962

1962 Headquarters: Reston, Virginia

Reston, Virginia Founders: Herb Karr and Harry Markowitz

CACI is an informational and technology services company that serves the U.S. federal government, including homeland security, healthcare, intelligence, and defense. As a leader in innovative and unique services, it supports government transformation and national security missions. CACI’s products include ACORN, COMNET, InSite, MIRACLE, and MODSIM, are used in over 10,000 locations worldwide.

California Analysis Center International (CACI) was founded in 1962 during the computer industry’s formative years. The company developed the first simulation programming language, SIMSCRIPT, and the RAND Corporation. CACI’s first government contract was in 1963 for the U.S. Navy’s research and simulation inventory operations.

In August 2022, CACI NSS, the company’s subsidiary operating as an aerospace systems and national security solutions contractor, was one of the companies selected for the U.S. Air Force’s $5.7 billion contract to provide enterprise IT services under Enterprise Information Technology as a Service Wave 1.