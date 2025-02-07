VA Seeks Gen AI Support for Acquisition, Lifecycle Management

The Department of Veteran Affairs is soliciting information on vendors capable of providing commercial generative artificial intelligence technology to support the agency’s acquisition and contract lifecycle management functions.

The technology must be a proven commercial-off-the-shelf platform with analytical tools and GenAI capabilities that can be customized to meet specific use cases, VA said in a Tuesday request for information notice posted on SAM.gov. The tool should also include advanced large language model capabilities.

How Could GenAI Help the VA?

In addition, the AI tech is required to support various government office workflows, including acquisition planning, document generation, pre-award and solicitation, evaluation and award, and post-award management workflows. Specifically, the Strategic Acquisition Center’s Acquisition Integration Services is looking for a system that would help the government accomplish its mission.

According to VA, the required platform needs to comply with federal security standards and be user-friendly, flexible, scalable and configurable for various forms of deployments. It is critical too that the potential provider has demonstrated experience in deploying the technology and delivering the mandatory support to maintain, expand and upgrade it over time.

Interested businesses are encouraged to submit their capability statements no later than Feb. 19.

Join the Potomac Officers Club’s 2025 AI Summit on March 20 to engage with industry titans and discover the best practices for integrating AI across your organization. Reserve a spot now to attend the important event!