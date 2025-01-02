Telos Launches New TSA PreCheck Enrollment Locations

Telos , the information technology and cybersecurity company, officially opened additional Transportation Security Administration PreCheck program enrollment locations on Dec. 30.

The Ashburn, Virginia-based authorized enrollment provider said Monday it has expanded the locations to enroll consumers in the TSA PreCheck program by launching 15 Office Depot locations in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Minnesota, Pennsylvania and Washington.

With the additional 15 sites, Telos has expanded to a total of 203 TSA PreCheck enrollment locations in the country. The company plans to open more enrollment locations across the country and extend operations hours in 2025.

What Is the TSA PreCheck Program?

The TSA PreCheck program is an expedited screening program launched in 2013 that allows enrolled travelers to pass airport security faster, with the time at checkpoints expected not to exceed 10 minutes. Low-risk travelers who enroll in the Department of Homeland Security Trusted Traveler program will no longer be required to remove shoes, belts and light jackets when passing through security checkpoints at more than 200 airports nationwide. Eligible travelers can also keep electronics and 3-1-1 compliant liquids in their carry-on bags.

Aside from the over 200 airports, more than 90 airlines are also cooperating with the TSA PreCheck application program. There are currently around 20 million active members in the program.