Steven Hernandez Named New CISO, Deputy CIO at USAID

The U.S. Agency for International Development has appointed Steven Hernandez as its new chief information security officer and deputy chief information officer, bringing over two decades of IT security experience to the post.

In a LinkedIn on Tuesday, Hernandez announced his new government role, serving under current USAID CIO Jason Gray.

Federal IT and Cybersecurity Expertise

Before his new assignment, the new appointee held the same job at the Department of Education, where he managed a billion-dollar IT portfolio for more than seven years. Hernandez has also served as co-chair of the Federal Chief Information Security Officer Council since October 2018.

While serving at the Education Department, the new CISO played a key role in increasing the agency’s Federal Information Technology Acquisition Reform Act rating and achieving cyber excellence. Earlier, Hernandez was the Office of Inspector General CISO at the Department of Health and Human Services, occupying the post for over seven years.

Academic Credentials

Hernandez earned a master’s and bachelor’s degree in business administration, with a focus on information security, from Idaho State University. In December 2019, he completed a certificate in national and international security, international relations and national security studies offered by the Harvard Business School’s Executive Education wing.