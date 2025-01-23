NAVAIR Issues RFI for COCO ISR Services

The Naval Air Systems Command Program Executive Office, Unmanned Aviation and Strike Weapons, or PMA-263, has started seeking feedback on potential contractors that will provide Contractor Owned Contractor Operated Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance, or COCO ISR, services for Navy and Marine Corps Small Tactical Unmanned Aircraft Systems Program Office.

COCO ISR Services

According to the notice issued on SAM.gov, PMA-263 intends to procure services supporting domestic and coalition forces in combat and contingency plans in both land-based and sea-based operations. These UAS ISR services will also support the DOD and other government agencies, or OGA.

The contractor will provide the resources necessary to deliver the required sensor data, which includes qualified personnel, non-developmental UAS equipment, certifications and licenses, operation and maintenance support and spares and product support. In addition, the vendor should provide ISR services around the clock.

Interested vendors should send their responses to the request for information by Feb. 5.