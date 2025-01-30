MITRE Paper Discusses Role of IC in Quantum Computing Race

The U.S. intelligence community should take steps to ensure that the U.S. is the first country to achieve quantum computing, according to a recent Intelligence After Next paper released by MITRE.

Achieving Quantum Computing First

In the paper, titled “Quantum Computing—Quantifying the Current State of the Art to Assess Cybersecurity Threats,” MITRE recommended that, if needed, the IC should classify information related to hardware for quantum computing and work to prevent adversaries from obtaining resources or information about how to build a quantum computer by putting in place controls on imports and relevant intellectual property.

Even if the U.S. builds a quantum computer ahead of its adversaries, the advantage will last only for a short time so the IC should look into how the U.S. might be able to maximize the capability as quickly as possible, the not-for-profit organization said.

Securing Data Against Quantum

At present, the paper asserts the IC should work to secure its classified data from the threat posed by quantum computers while monitoring developments in the field especially since, if an adversary were to achieve quantum computing first, it would likely not announce such a breakthrough and instead use the technology secretly to its advantage.

What If Adversaries Overtake the US?

And if it becomes known that the U.S. has indeed been overtaken by an adversary, the IC should strive to determine which of its information has not been shielded by post-quantum cryptography and deem that data as compromised. The IC would also have to determine what the adversary would do with its technology and what steps the U.S. should take to mitigate against and catch up.