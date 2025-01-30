ICF’s Kyle Tuberson on Successfully Implementing AI

Kyle Tuberson, chief technology officer at ICF, believes fostering a culture of learning is key to the successful implementation of artificial intelligence at various organizations.

Upgrading Skills

Tuberson said in a column published Wednesday on Fast Company that employees must be given the opportunity to upgrade their skills or develop new ones in order to thrive alongside AI.

Cloud Expertise

One skill that the ICF CTO expects to be crucial in the era of AI is expertise in cloud technologies. Cloud platforms offer users the scalability and computing power demanded by AI. The cloud could also deliver AI tools themselves, like ready-to-use machine learning platforms or pre-trained models.

“Investing in cloud proficiency can empower your team to effectively deploy AI solutions and ensure initiatives are targeted and sustainable,” Tuberson said.

Data Literacy & Data Governance

Also crucial to unlocking the potential of AI, the exec said, is data literacy, which must be fostered among employees, and data governance practices, which must be put into effect. Data literacy makes it possible for employees to interpret and make decisions based on insights generated by AI. Data governance ensures the transparency, security and accessibility of AI systems.

Building a Resilient, Tech-Forward Workforce

“As 2025 unfolds, success will be defined not just by the adoption of emerging technologies like AI, but by an organization’s ability to achieve lasting digital modernization,” Tuberson said, adding that success in such an endeavor “lies in building a resilient, tech-forward workforce—one that is equipped with the resources, skills, and knowledge needed to continuously evolve alongside these technologies.”