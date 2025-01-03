IW & Signify Partner to Power LiFi Communication Tech for DOD

Intelligent Waves is collaborating with Signify to improve light fidelity, or LiFi, and two-way wireless data communication technologies throughout the Department of Defense.

Through their joint venture , IW and Signify will leverage invisible light waves to provide reliable wireless communication technology to enable operational connectivity at the Pentagon, IW announced Friday. This venture continues the companies’ existing strategic alliance , which was established in May 2022.

Tony Crescenzo , CEO of Intelligent Waves, said, “We are committed to delivering transformative communications technology to the defense sector. Our joint venture with Signify marks a major step forward. LiFi technology has the power to redefine the future of defense communications and operations.”

LiFi Communication

LiFi technology enables secure wireless communications and data transfer in military applications. LiFi can also be used in contested environments, reducing transmission jamming cases in high-risk mission-critical locations.

Olivia Qiu , chief innovation officer at Signify, said, “This joint venture brings together Signify’s lighting innovations with IW’s government technology expertise.”

“We are committed to providing the U.S. Department of Defense with state-of-the-art solutions that meet their evolving communications and operational needs,” noted Qiu.

The companies have also worked with the U.S. Air Force to showcase LiFi technology use in military operational environments.