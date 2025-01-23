DOD OIG Finds Deficiencies in Mgmt. of Contract Actions Supporting Ukraine

The Department of Defense Office of Inspector General has released a report regarding an audit it had conducted to determine whether contracting officials within the U.S. Army properly managed undefinitized contract actions, or UCAs, awarded in support of Ukraine. UCAs make it possible for the Army to rapidly deliver equipment and services in response to urgent operational needs, DOD OIG said Tuesday.

UCA Management Issues

Twenty-four UCAs were sampled for the audit and of that total, 18 were found to have not been properly managed by Army contracting officers. Qualifying proposals were not obtained by the required dates, UCAs were not definitized within the required timelines and UCAs did not comply with DOD requirements concerning profit adjustments.

The audit attributed the deficiencies to failure by contracting officers to establish realistic definitization timeframes, use their authority to unilaterally definitize or withhold payments and consistently interpret guidance regarding the start of the definitization period. The officers also prepared an outdated form to calculate the profit objective of the government.

Unnecessary Financial Risk

The effect of the deficiencies identified by the audit is that the DOD was subjected to unnecessary financial risk. DOD OIG offered 14 recommendations to address the issues.

Commenting on the matter, Inspector General Robert Storch said, “Undefinitized contract actions require particularly diligent oversight to protect taxpayer resources and maintain accountability. This sort of contracting serves an important purpose, but the Army needs to establish additional procedures and oversight to ensure it is reducing unnecessary financial risk and potential for wasted taxpayer dollars.”