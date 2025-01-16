Comments Sought on Proposed Rule on Controlled Unclassified Info

The Department of Defense, NASA and the General Services Administration have begun soliciting comments on a proposed rule to implement the National Archives and Records Administration’s final rule on the Federal Controlled Unclassified Information Program as it relates to performance under federal contracts.

According to a notice published in Federal Register, public comments on the proposed rule, which was introduced as an amendment to the Federal Acquisition Regulation, are due March 17.

What Is the Purpose of the Proposed Rule?

The proposed policy seeks to introduce a new standard form to establish a uniform process for communicating the information contractors must manage and protect.

The rule identifies responsibilities and roles for agencies and contractors when controlled unclassified information, or CUI, is located on federal information systems within a government facility or resides on or transits through vendors’ data systems.

It also includes two new clauses and a provision to facilitate contractor reporting and compliance responsibilities in federal solicitations and contracts.

Questions for Respondents

DOD, NASA, and GSA are asking commenters about specific situations in which their organizations will be required to report on different timelines to comply with the CUI incident reporting requirements outlined in the proposed rule.

Responders can also provide additional guidance or information they view as necessary to effectively comply with the rule.