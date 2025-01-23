CISA, FBI Address Cloud Service Threats With Advisory

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and the FBI have unveiled an advisory regarding vulnerabilities in the Ivanti Cloud Service Applications , or CSAs.

Responding to Critical Ivanti CSA Threats

CISA said Wednesday the Threat Actors Chained Vulnerabilities in Ivanti Cloud Service Applications advisory was released to address the active exploitation of numerous vulnerabilities, including administrative bypass, SQL injection and remote code execution.

The two government agencies strongly urge organizations, particularly network administrators and defenders, to safeguard their networks by upgrading to the latest supported version of Ivanti CSA. They should also regularly conduct a thorough search for malicious activities on their networks using detection tactics and indicators of compromise, or IOCs.

The agencies said it is important for the cybersecurity community to visit CISA’s Known Exploited Vulnerabilities Catalog. It’s designed to enable them to mitigate vulnerabilities and address emerging threats.

CISA also encourages cybersecurity professionals to visit its Cross-Sector Cybersecurity Performance Goals to learn more about different methods of protection against threats.