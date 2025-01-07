Adam Schlesinger Appointed New Project Manager at NASA

NASA has appointed Adam Schlesinger as project manager of Commercial Lunar Payload Services, bringing to the role over two decades of experience in human space flight programs and deep-space spacecraft operations.

Before his new post, Schlesinger served as the habitation and logistics outpost project lead engineer for the Gateway Program at Johnson Space Center, the space agency said Monday.

New Manager’s Career and Academic Credentials

Schlesigner also oversaw the Advanced Exploration Systems Avionics and Software project and led a team in developing several innovative technologies for future NASA exploration missions. In addition, Schlesinger collaborated with various commercial providers as part of the Next Space Technologies for Exploration Partnerships-2 activities.

The new appointee started at NASA as a co-op in the avionic systems division and held leadership positions within the agency’s engineering, integration and science directorates. His career highlights include several recognitions, such as multiple NASA Exceptional Achievement Medals, JSC Director’s Commendation Award, Advanced Exploration Systems Innovation Award and NASA Early Career Achievement Medal.

Schlesinger earned a master’s degree in electrical and computer engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology and a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the University of Michigan.