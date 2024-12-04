Army Working on Precision Strike Missile Increment 5

Brig. Gen. Rory Crooks, director of the Long-Range Precision Fires Cross Functional Team at U.S. Army Futures Command, said the military branch is working on a fifth increment of the Precision Strike Missile system, dubbed PrSM, that could strike targets beyond 1,000 kilometers, Breaking Defense reported Tuesday.

Crooks said the service intends to design a weapon system that could be launched from an autonomous vehicle.

“We’re in the science and technology phase of something that we’ll maybe, eventually call Increment 5,” the brigadier general said at an event Tuesday. “You might be able to employ something that’s actually longer … and you might be able to achieve ranges that, right now, don’t seem realistic.”

According to the report, the service is deploying the initial batch of PrSM Increment 1 rounds it received from Lockheed Martin in 2023.

The PrSM Increment 1 Early Operational Capability missiles could hit targets at least 500 km away.

What Is PrSM?

PrSM is the Army’s next-generation missile designed to provide the warfighter with a long-range precision fire capability to neutralize targets at ranges greater than 400 kilometers. The weapon system comes with an open systems architecture and can be launched from M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems and M270A2 Multiple Launch Rocket Systems.