Office of the Asst. Sec. for Health Appoints Nicole Willis as CIO

Nicole Willis, a more than two-decade government IT professional, has assumed the role of chief information officer at the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health, or OASH, within the Department of Health and Human Services.

Willis announced her appointment at OASH in a LinkedIn post published Tuesday.

Nicole Willis’ Career Background

According to her LinkedIn profile, Willis joined OASH after serving as deputy CIO at the National Archives and Records Administration.

Prior to NARA, the newly appointed CIO spent four years at the HHS Office of Inspector General, where she served as chief technology officer and chief enterprise architect.

Her government career included time as deputy chief architect and architecture planning branch chief at the Department of Homeland Security, senior enterprise architect at the U.S. Government Publishing Office and IT specialist at the National Science Foundation.